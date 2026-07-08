Jazz's Jonas Aidoo: Double-double in SL win

Aidoo totaled 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League win over Oklahoma City.

Aidoo was fantastic in his team's blowout win to conclude the Salt Lake City Summer League, missing just one shot and hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. The big man also made his presence felt as a rim protector, swatting a game-high four shots. Aidoo will look to carry his strong play into the Las Vegas Summer League, with Utah's next game coming Thursday against Washington.