Jazz's Jonas Aidoo: Records double-double in win

Aidoo finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks across 22 minutes in Monday's 80-63 Summer League win over Chicago.

Aidoo had his best scoring performance of the Las Vegas Summer League, tying his total from the first two games combined. He also remained active defensively and has now totaled 11 blocks in three appearances in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2025. However, Aidoo managed to suit up in the G League, appearing in 30 regular-season games for Greensboro in 2025-26 and averaging 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks. Aidoo will be looking for another opportunity ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, though it's more likely he could spend most of his time in the G League.