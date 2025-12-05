Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Getting chance with first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski is starting Thursday's game against the Nets.
Filipowski has been playing well off the bench lately, averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last six appearances. He'll draw the start Thursday with Jusuf Nurkic (ribs) and Kevin Love (rest) sidelined.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Near double-double off bench•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Returns after one-game absence•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Upgraded to available•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Game-time call for Friday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Out Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Questionable for Tuesday•