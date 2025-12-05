default-cbs-image
Filipowski is starting Thursday's game against the Nets.

Filipowski has been playing well off the bench lately, averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his last six appearances. He'll draw the start Thursday with Jusuf Nurkic (ribs) and Kevin Love (rest) sidelined.

