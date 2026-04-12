Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski (back) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Lakers.
Two consecutive absences will end Filipowski's second season in the NBA. He improved on most of his numbers from his rookie season but was especially potent down the stretch. After the All-Star break, he averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Available versus Pelicans•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-doubles in blowout loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Big double-double against Denver•