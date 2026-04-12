Filipowski (back) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Lakers.

Two consecutive absences will end Filipowski's second season in the NBA. He improved on most of his numbers from his rookie season but was especially potent down the stretch. After the All-Star break, he averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes.