Filipowski is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right wrist, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

We'll have a better idea on Filipowski's status for Tuesday's game based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, that would open up some minutes for Brice Sensabaugh. Check back closer to Tuesday's tip for official word on Filipowski's status.