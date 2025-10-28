Kessler closed Monday's 138-134 overtime victory over the Suns with 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 35 minutes.

Kessler bounced back after a subpar showing during Friday's loss to the Kings, recording his first double-double of the season. He also blocked four shots for the second time this season, and is now averaging 16.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers per game through three games.