Tilmon (illness) logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during the 905's 114-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Tilmon, he sat out only two games because of his illness right before the All-Star break. The big man used it to get some needed rest before returning on Wednesday, in which he was the 905's starting center while they did not have either Christian Koloko or Reggie Perry available.