Tilmon logged six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 10 minutes during the 905's 136-100 win against the Charge on Thursday.

Currently, Tilmon is with the Toronto Raptors' G League team. He is expected to the 905's backup option behind Reggie Perry, who carried them to victory with 22 points and eight rebounds Thursday.