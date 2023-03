Tilmon (illness) logged six rebounds, one assist and one block across 11 minutes during the 905's 121-119 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Tilmon sat out twice because of his recent illness. Even though the Toronto Raptors recalled Christian Koloko on Sunday, Kylor Kelley is expected to be their G League affiliate's starting center, leaving Tilmon to pick up minute scraps as a substitute yet again.