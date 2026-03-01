Tonje became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Celtics expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Acquired from the Jazz ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, Tonje had been signed to a two-way deal but was converted to a 10-day contract Feb. 19. After a stint in the G League to begin his time in the organization, the second-round rookie out of Wisconsin got the chance to see his first NBA action this past week, when he appeared in two games and logged two points, two rebounds and one assist in nine total minutes. While it's unclear if the Celtics intend to retain Tonje, the team currently has three openings on the 15-man roster as well as a vacant two-way slot.