Tonje closed with 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Magic.

Tonje suited up for just the sixth time this season, playing a career-high 30 minutes, more than his combined playing time thus far during his career. He landed a couple of clutch three-pointers, helping sink the Magic in what can only be described as an improbable victory. Entering the playoffs, it is unlikely we will see Tonje again, outside of blowouts.