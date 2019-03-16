Johnny Hamilton: Does not play Friday
Hamilton (illness) did not play in Friday's win over Stockton.
This was only the second missing game by Hamilton this season, as the center has been a critical rotational piece for Grand Rapids this season. He's averaging 11.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 assists across 24.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...