Johnny Hamilton: Returns after missing one game
Hamilton (illness) played 21 minutes in Monday's contest against the Herd. The center finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Hamilton wound up missing his first game of the season Friday, but returned to the court in short order. With Jon Horford (ankle) limited again by another injury, Hamilton has been forced to take on an additional role in the front court, even with Adam Woodbury excelling at the starting center spot.
