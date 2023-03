Hall recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to South Bay.

Hall was one of five Austin players that scored in double digits in this game, but he also left his mark on the defensive end with four steals, his second-best output of the season. As if that wasn't enough, Hall also ended up just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double of the campaign.