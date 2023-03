Hall notched 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Hustle.

Hall didn't have his best shooting performance, but that didn't matter much since he posted solid numbers in other categories while also racking up his third double-double. he has been consistent as a scorer as well, posting double-digit scoring figures in all but one of his last 12 contests.