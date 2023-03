Hall had 11 points (3-12 FG , 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Hall didn't have a good shooting performance, but he did enough in other areas of the game to come close to a triple-double, as he ended the season on a good note despite the 27-point loss. Hall ends the season with averages of 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game across 29 appearances with Austin.