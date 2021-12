Jackson recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the G League Clippers.

Jackson made his return playing 25 minutes after missing several games due to a minor injury. The forward is averaging 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.8 minutes through seven games.