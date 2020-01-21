Robinson has inked a G League contract and was claimed off waivers by the Blue Coats on Monday.

Robinson was waived by the Wizards earlier this month and has decided to continue his professional career among the G League ranks. He spent a lot of time with Capital City as part of his two-way contract, averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 boards over 32.8 minutes in 18 games and will presumably see a heavy volume of minutes with his new club as he aims to draw looks from NBA scouts.