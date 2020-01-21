Justin Robinson: Lands with Delaware
Robinson has inked a G League contract and was claimed off waivers by the Blue Coats on Monday.
Robinson was waived by the Wizards earlier this month and has decided to continue his professional career among the G League ranks. He spent a lot of time with Capital City as part of his two-way contract, averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 boards over 32.8 minutes in 18 games and will presumably see a heavy volume of minutes with his new club as he aims to draw looks from NBA scouts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...