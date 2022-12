Pippen finished Monday's game against the Go-Go with 10 points (5-13 FG), six rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Pippen didn't have one of his best shooting days, but he was one of five players on Long Island to score in double figures. Turnovers were a noticeable issue for the 26-year-old, as he committed a season-high six turnovers in the loss. Pippen has now put up 10 or more points in each of his last four matchups.