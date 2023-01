Pippen tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 14 minutes Friday against Westchester.

Pippen has now been held to single figures in each of his last two contests, and he's watched his minutes decrease after logging 26 minutes Monday against Raptors 905. He's now averaging 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through six regular-season appearances.