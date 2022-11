Pippen scored two points (1-6 FG) and added one rebound and one block in 14 minutes Saturday against Westchester.

Pippen shot just 16.7 percent from the field and failed to do much else in the victory over the Knicks. He's been held to single figures in each of his last four contests, but he's shown he's capable of scoring in bunches, dropping 12 points Nov. 18 against Greensboro and Nov. 15 against Maine.