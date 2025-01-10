Fox, who is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics with a right glute contusion, participated in the team's morning shootaround, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox's ability to participate in shootaround bodes well for his status after a two-game absence due to the glute injury. If the star point guard remains sidelined for a third consecutive outing, Keon Ellis should remain in the starting five, though Devin Carter and Kevin Huerter are candidates for a bump in minutes off the bench. Over his last five outings, Fox has averaged 29.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 38.0 minutes per game.