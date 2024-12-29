Fox contributed 29 points (12-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Lakers.

Fox established a new season-high mark in assists Saturday and recorded his fourth double-double of the season. The Kings often employ Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan in the playmaking duties, but Fox remains the de facto floor general. This was the team's first game under interim head coach Doug Christie, but if Fox has a bigger responsibility in the playmaking department, that could translate to an uptick in his assists per game.