Fox ended Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns with 40 points (14-31 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Fox led all players in Tuesday's contest in scoring and threes made while ending one rebound shy of a double-double to go along with a half-dozen assists and a team-best trio of threes in an all-around showcase. Fox has surpassed the 40-point mark in six games this season, including in two of his last six contests. He hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total, a feat Fox has accomplished twice this year.