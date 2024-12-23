Fox provided 23 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 loss to the Pacers.

The 27-year-old guard led all scorers on the night, but it wasn't enough to overcome a balanced Indiana attack that saw seven different Pacers score in double digits. Fox has dished at least five assists in seven straight games, averaging 24.3 points, 7.3 dimes, 4.7 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch, but he hasn't posted those kind of distribution numbers over a full season since 2020-21.