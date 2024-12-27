Fox had 26 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to the Pistons.

Even though Fox only converted 44 percent of his shots in the loss, it's hard to complain about the elite guard's recent production. He's enjoyed a superb five-game run, averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds over the span. His recent three-point results have been a bit disappointing, but he's still delivering as a multi-category contributor with significant upside.