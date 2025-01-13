Fox (glute) recorded 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 124-119 win over the Bulls.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a bruised right glute, Fox ceded more of the distribution responsibilities to backcourt mate Malik Monk (team-high nine assists), but Fox made up for the atypically low assist count by displaying some rare hot shooting from three-point land. Considering Fox came into the contest converting only 32.1 percent of his three-point attempts on the season, fantasy managers shouldn't count on him providing more than one or two triples in most contests, but more importantly, the 27-year-old guard looked healthy and composed in his return to the court. Managers can feel safe in rolling out Fox for the Kings' upcoming three-game week.