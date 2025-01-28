The Kings are expected to "open up talks to potentially deal" Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania notes that the point guard should have plenty of suitors via trade and is believed to have a "destination in mind" ahead of his free agency in 2026. However, it's unclear if the Kings will work urgently to get a deal done ahead of the deadline, as Sacramento could prefer to wait until the offseason to revisit a trade if the offers it receives over the next week aren't satisfactory. Fox has appeared in 43 of the Kings' 46 games thus far, averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.