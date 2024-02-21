Sabonis didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sabonis' absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Thursday's game versus the Spurs. If the star big man is ruled out, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and JaVale McGee are candidates to receive increased playing time, but De'Aaron Fox (shoulder), Malik Monk and Keegan Murray would likely have to step up offensively.