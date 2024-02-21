Sabonis didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Sabonis' absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Thursday's game versus the Spurs. If the star big man is ruled out, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and JaVale McGee are candidates to receive increased playing time, but De'Aaron Fox (shoulder), Malik Monk and Keegan Murray would likely have to step up offensively.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Dominates with triple-double game•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Racks up 16th triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Records 30/12 double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Notches 15th triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Does it all in triple-double outing•