Sabonis racked up 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 22 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 110-96 win over the Nets.

Sabonis led the Kings with game highs in rebounds and assists during an extremely efficient outing from the field. The star big man also recorded his third game of the season with 20-plus points and rebounds, including his second career triple-double with at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. The ninth-year center has logged 23 consecutive outings with a double-double or better, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.