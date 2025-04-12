Sabonis logged 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Clippers.

Sabonis continues to lead the league in double-doubles with 60 in 69 appearances, and he will claim the crown in that category if he achieves that feat in Sunday's matchup against the Suns. Sabonis has been dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries of late, but the big man has been productive whenever he's stepped on the court. He's averaging 17.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his last 13 appearances, with 10 double-doubles and one triple-double in that stretch.