Sabonis closed with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Denver.

In a clash with Nikola Jokic, Sabonis was able to come away with his NBA-leading 59th double-double, staying one double-double ahead of his Nuggets rival. Sabonis has pulled down double-digit boards in nine of 10 games since returning from an ankle injury, averaging 18.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor.