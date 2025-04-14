Sabonis contributed 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 victory over Phoenix.

Sabonis logged only 24 minutes, but that was enough to give him his 61st double-double of the season, giving him the league lead in that category for the third consecutive campaign. Sabonis should be one of the Kings' go-to players in the Play-In Tournament, beginning with a matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday, due to his elite two-way ability. He finished the campaign with 61 double-doubles in 70 games, averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 1.1 steals-plus-blocks across 34.7 minutes per game.