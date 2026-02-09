default-cbs-image
McDermott (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

McDermott is available off the bench to play through right shoulder soreness. The sharpshooter could see a minor role in the absences of Zach LaVine (finger) and Malik Monk (illness), but it's unlikely to be enough to warrant much fantasy consideration.

