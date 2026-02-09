McDermott is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right shoulder soreness.

McDermott has been out of the rotation for the most part of late, but he could miss Monday's game due to a shoulder injury. If he is unable to go, Daeqwon Plowden figures to see an expanded role, considering De'Andre Hunter (eye), Zach LaVine (finger) and Malik Monk (illness) have already been ruled out for Monday's contest.