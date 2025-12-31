Eubanks (thumb) supplied six points (3-4 FG) and three rebounds over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers.

Eubanks returned from a seven-game absence due to a left thumb avulsion fracture Tuesday, and the big man was productive in his limited playing time. Maxime Raynaud is expected to start for as long as Domantas Sabonis (knee) is sidelined, though Eubanks will likely continue to see backup center minutes going forward.