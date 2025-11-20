Eubanks provided six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to the Thunder.

With Domantas Sabonis (knee) ruled out for Thursday's contest, Eubanks started again, but did not perform as well as he did in his last two starts. Since Sabonis expected to play Friday, as he was ruled out for the first leg of Sacramento's back-to-back set, Eubanks will likely retreat to the bench.