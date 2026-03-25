Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Pulls down 11 rebounds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardwell finished Tuesday's 134-90 loss to the Hornets with six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes.
Cardwell was part of an eight-man rotation for the injury-depleted Kings. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper leagues, as he's averaging 4.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes over his last six appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Grabs 13 boards off bench•
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Limited run in return•
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Off injury report for Saturday•
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Goes through practice•
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: To miss four weeks•
-
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Grabs double-digit boards again•