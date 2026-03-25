Cardwell finished Tuesday's 134-90 loss to the Hornets with six points (3-8 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes.

Cardwell was part of an eight-man rotation for the injury-depleted Kings. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper leagues, as he's averaging 4.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.3 blocks in 17.8 minutes over his last six appearances.