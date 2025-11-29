Murray logged 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 45 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Jazz.

Murray tied his career-high in steals in this one, and he's now recorded multiple steals in three of his past four games. He's been locked in over that four-game stretch, posting averages of 21.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 triples, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, and he hasn't committed a single turnover across 163 total minutes.