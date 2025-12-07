Kings' Keegan Murray: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray is questionable for Monday's game in Indiana due to right trapezius soreness.
Murray is dealing with a sore shooting arm, but we'll have a better idea on his availability for Monday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If Murray can't give it a go, Precious Achiuwa and Nique Clifford would have the opportunity for some extended minutes.
