Monk registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Monk tied Russsell Westbrook for the team lead in scoring, but it wasn't enough firepower to secure the victory. Monk has been hit or miss from beyond the arc lately, as he drilled seven triples Jan. 12 against the Lakers on nine attempts, but then went 0-for-6 over his next two appearances, followed by five threes Sunday.