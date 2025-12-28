Clifford supplied eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Mavericks.

Clifford continues to flash some tasty upside, flirting with what would have been the first double-double of his career. While his role remains relatively inconsistent, his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an intriguing fantasy prospect. Over his past four games, Clifford has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. He is certainly someone to keep an eye on, especially if Sacramento opts to go with a youth movement later in the season.