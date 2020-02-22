Knicks' Bobby Portis: Explodes for 19 points
Portis racked up 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss against the Pacers.
Portis' playing time has fluctuated over the last few games, but he continues to have an established role off the bench for the Knicks. The veteran power forward has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings and is currently averaging 10.3 points per game in 21.1 minutes over seven February appearances.
