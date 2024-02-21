Bogdanovic (calf) practiced Wednesday and is on track to play Thursday in Philadelphia, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Bogdanovic has logged back-to-back practices and is expected to return to action Thursday after missing New York's final game before the All-Star break. He's made only two appearances for the Knicks since being traded by Detroit ahead of the deadline and averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes off the bench during those contests.