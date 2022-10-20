Reddish amassed 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and three steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

The former Hawk looked sharp to begin the season, and his three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation forced OT, although the Knicks eventually came up short. It's not clear what kind of role Reddish will have in the rotation once the roster is at full strength, but he seems intent on taking advantage of his opportunities while Quentin Grimes (foot) is sidelined.