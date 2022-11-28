Reddish (groin) finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 127-123 loss to the Grizzlies.

Before missing three consecutive games with a groin injury, Reddish had been serving as a starter on the wing alongside RJ Barrett, but head coach Tom Thibodeau opted to keep Quentin Grimes with the top unit in Reddish's return. Reddish still ended up seeing comparable minutes to Grimes (26), and the latter hasn't made much of a permanent case for sticking around as a starter. Grimes is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per contest through four starts while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from distance, so it wouldn't be surprising if Reddish gets the nod over him in the Knicks' next game Tuesday at Detroit.