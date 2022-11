Reddish (groin) will play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Reddish missed the last three games, but he is set to return Sunday, He had managed to secure a starting role prior to the injury, as he started in each of the previous eight games before going down. He averaged 10.3 points per game despite shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from deep in that span.