Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish would start Friday's preseason game versus the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Reddish was initially considered out for Friday's game due to a sprained left ankle he suffered against the Pistons on Tuesday. However, with the news that he will not only be playing but starting, Reddish will have an opportunity to get in some additional preseason action as he prepares for a role as a bench player.