Reddish (groin) will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Reddish was starting regularly before his groin injury, but the Knicks look content to take a cautious approach with him in his return from a three-game absence. At least for Sunday's contest, Quentin Grimes will remain a starter in the backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.