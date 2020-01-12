Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Excellent performance
Brazdeikis posted 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in Saturday's G League win over Lakeland.
Brazdeikis is splitting time between the G League and big club, as he's played 12 games with the former and nine with the latter. He's been excellent with Westchester, as he's connected on 47.7 percent of field goals, and he's averaged 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
